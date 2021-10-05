The two states reestablished the direct line of communication after months of cuts and after a period in which military tension in the area has increased. Pyongyang assured that its intentions are to once again improve diplomatic relations with its southern neighbors.

This Monday at 9 a.m., North Korea resumed direct communication with South Korea, just as they had promised last week. The South Korean government confirmed the news and assured that military communications had been reactivated.

Pyongyang’s official news agency, KCNA, urged Seoul to carry out its “tasks” to ease border tensions. He added that “the South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on the right track and solve the important tasks that must be prioritized to open the bright prospect in the future.”

For its part, the Seoul Defense Ministry said that “the hotlines have contributed to preventing unexpected clashes and that their reopening is expected to lead to a substantial alleviation of military tension.”

The main objective of the talks is to “dismantle” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs in exchange for relief from the sanctions that the United States has imposed on this country.

The US applauds the decision

This Monday, at a press conference, Ned Price, the spokesman for the US State Department, applauded the news. He said it is “an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean peninsula.” And he added that “as we have previously said, we support the dialogue between the two Koreas.”

Price also said the US is seeking a “practical and calibrated approach with North Korea that allows tangible progress toward complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

In addition, he added that “in our messages we have made specific proposals for discussions and we hope that North Korea will respond positively,” hinting that his country “remains prepared to meet with North Korean officials without preconditions.”

Bilateral relations

South Koreans watch a report on television about the firing of two Baoist missiles by their northern neighbor. AP – Lee Jin-man

The revival of communications comes amid a period in which North Korea has increased its weapons tests. In the last three weeks, it has launched four ballistic missiles as a “test” and Seoul has responded by showing military muscle as well as a willingness to dialogue.

The North Koreans stopped responding to calls from the neighboring country in early August 2021, just days after resuming dialogue for the first time in a year. This, in response to the military alliance between South Korea and the United States. The north is convinced that both countries are aiming to invade their territory.

But it was in June 2020, when the bilateral problems began to escalate. South Koreans sent leaflets critical of the Kim Jong-un regime. In response, North Korea dynamited the office that both governments had in the Kaesong border territory and cut off all communications with the South.

However, it all dates back to the civil war on the peninsula of 1950-1953. To date, it has not been possible to sign a peace treaty between the two nations.

With EFE and Reuters