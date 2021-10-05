According to media reports, Facebook lost as much as $20 billion, and its market value fell to $967 billion.

Facebook’s stock fell 4.9%, bringing the total decline in the company’s shares to about 15% since mid-September.

And the Facebook share price, according to Bloomberg, reached $ 322.7, which led to the loss of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about $ 6 billion of his total wealth.

Zuckerberg’s fortune fell from about $140 billion to $121.6 billion, falling to fifth place behind Microsoft founder Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

And earlier, on Tuesday, the Facebook company apologized for the technical malfunction that led to the interruption of its services for about hours, preventing the company’s 3.5 billion users from entering its social networking and messaging services.

“To every company small and large, to every family and everyone who counts on us, I’m sorry,” said Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technology officer.

He added that “it may take some time for services to return to 100 percent,” according to Reuters.

Several Facebook employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they believed the malfunction was the result of an internal error.

The social networking giant Facebook said that wrong settings adjustments are the main reason behind the malfunction that prevented 3.5 billion users for about six hours from accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.