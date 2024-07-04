Towards Silverstone

After the storm comes the calm. On the eve of the Silverstone weekend and a few days away from the Red Bull Ring contact Lando Norris and Max Verstappen look set to put Austria behind themThe reigning world champion has not returned to address the issue, at least not with public statements, but it was the McLaren representative who spoke about his relationship with his friend-rival, with whom – after the heated post-race statements – a dispute seemed to have broken out. strong tension.

The British, on the other hand, interviewed by BBC just hours before his weekend at home actually started, he tried to throw water on the fireHe had already done it at Radio Xexplaining that “it wouldn’t have changed anything“ of what happened on the Styrian track, and he repeated it on English state television, also adding some details on his relationship with Verstappen, with whom he had never crossed swords so frequently in a race before this season.

Exchanging messages

“We want to fight hard and we both know it. – Norris explained – but we absolutely don’t want things to end up the way they ended up again [in Austria]. We want to make sure we avoid this in the future.“. Immediately after the GP Verstappen assured that there would be a confrontation with Norris, but not while it was still hot. The Englishman confirmed that the two had started texting againwaiting for a final face-to-face chat that should put an end to the matter.

“We texted each other – Norris concluded – and we’ll have a chat, obviously, because I think it’s the right thing to do. But other than that, what we talk about and how things are going stays between us“. Norris also ‘corrected’ some of the post-race accusations, when he said he would “lose respect” for Verstappen if the Orange did not take the blame for what happened.

“Will we get over what happened? I think so, because of the respect we still have. I won’t let something like this suddenly blow everything up. My adrenaline side definitely gets the better of some of the comments. I don’t think everything I said was correct.. But I was fighting for my second win. For Max it’s the sixtieth. So the meaning it has for me is very different from the one it has for him”concluded the Englishman.