They’re coming back tonight Italian Video Game Awards (IVGA)those that we can now rightly consider as the Oscars of Italian video games. This is an event promoted by the IIDEA association within the framework of First Playable 2024, the business event for the video game sector scheduled from 3 to 5 July in Florence,

Multiplayer.it is media partner of the event. The awards ceremony will be visible on our Twitch channel. The ceremony will be hosted on stage by two historic faces of the site, Giordana Moroni and Pierpaolo Greco, who you should know very well.

The artistic director of the twelfth edition of the event is Davide Mancini, Developer Relations Manager of IIDEA. During the evening, in front of an audience of industry professionals, international guests, publishers and investors from all over the world, the jury will proceed to the awarding of the dragon tail statuettes to the most significant titles and to the professionals and companies in the sector who distinguished themselves during 2023.