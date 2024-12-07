The celebration of the Great Procession This Sunday in Seville will mean for the capital not only an unprecedented historical milestone in the brotherhood and religious world, but also a great challenge for the public mobility services of a city already stressed in the middle of the Immaculate Bridge, a tourist attraction. par excellence in the days before Christmas.

Getting around Seville will be a difficult task, but not impossible if you take into account a series of tips and handle the necessary information for the occasion.

If you have to move the car or arrive from other geographical points, the best thing to do is to leave it parked in one of the parking spaces enabled in some areas of the city, such as the Fair field or the Isla de la Cartuja, both a half hour walk from the Historic Center.

All these car parks enabled by the Seville City Council will be free and will be open from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9.









Zone 1: 35,511 m2 (1,015 passenger car seats)

Zone 2: 41,364 m2 (1,182 passenger car seats)

Zone 3: 33,009 m2 (943 passenger car spaces)

Zone 4: 32,215 m2 (920 passenger car spaces)

Zone 5: 24,059 m2 (687 passenger car spaces)

Zone 6: 49,595 m2 (1,417 passenger car spaces)

Zone 7: 14,341 m2 (410 passenger car spaces)

Not far from the Cartuja, parallel to the Ronda de los Tejares (Triana), the City Council will also enable another parking area in the Pava Puddle. This will have 1,140 seats for passenger cars. Likewise, the land of the Fair They will house other parking areas for this Magna procession.

Zone 9 (Calle del Infierno): 241,366 m2 (1,916 bus seats or 6,896 passenger cars) with connection to the Metro

Zone 10 (Real de la Feria): 12,057 linear meters (1,206 passenger car seats)

Zone 11: 29,307 m2 (837 passenger car spaces)

Zone 12: 77,363 m² (2,210 passenger car spaces)

Zone 13 (used during the Fair in Charco de la Pava): 24,000 linear meters (2,400 passenger car seats)

Zone 14: 132,578 m² (3,788 passenger car spaces)

The car parks will be duly signposted and connected to points of interest through shuttles enabled by Tussam, which will travel through the large parking areas of the Cartuja following this itinerary: Carlos III Avenue – Américo Vespucio – Juan Bautista Muñoz – José de Gálvez – Tournament – Plaza de Armas – Cristo de la Expiración Bridge – Sevilla Tower – Carlos III Avenue.

With the aim of facilitating mobility from the neighborhoods, on December 8 from 06:00 to 06:00 on the 9th it will be free public transportation provided by Tussam, with the exception of the Special Airport line.

It will not be necessary to validate the travel tickets or the subscription with other means of payment, which will increase agility-

The lines have also been reinforced by more than 80% and in the peak periods of noon and afternoon the usual number is doubled. The lines with the greatest demand such as 12 and 13 (Pino Montano), 27 (Seville East) or 32 (Polígono Sur), increase their offer by more than 250%, having Step frequencies of between 3 and 5 minutes.

Furthermore, the day service delays your end time by an hour and a half, making the last departures from the head of the center around 1:00 in the morning.

It is especially reinforced night service, with 60 buses providing service all night and 18,000 seats offered.

In addition, a Circular Shuttle line to connect the parking bags enabled in the surroundings of La Cartuja with the point closest to the route of the Procession.

This shuttle, with a route by Plaza de Armas (Torneo), av. Cristo de la Expiración, Inca Garcilaso, Francisco Montesinos Carlos III, Américo Vespucio, Juan Bautista Muñoz, José de Gálvez, Barqueta y Torneo, will provide service from 10:00 a.m. on the 8th until 1:00 a.m. from the 8th to December 9, with Passage frequencies during rush hour of between 3 and 4 minutes and an offer of 26,400 places.

There will be Tussam lines that will be affected by the holding of the procession. Thus, some will eliminate stops and others will vary their route.

The Line T1 (Metrocentro) It will be limited to Puerta de Jerez until the crowds allow it. Likewise, the lines 21, 37 and EA They will be limited to the Prado San Sebastián.

As for the lines 40 and 43, It should be noted that they will be without service from 2:00 p.m. Until then they will be limited in Plaza de Cuba and Plaza de Armas respectively. For its part, Line 41 moves its terminal from the center to El Cid-Rectorado avenue.

The line 3 It will circulate back and forth through Virgen de Luján, López de Gomara, Ronda de Triana, Avenida Cristo de la Expiración, on its usual route, until traffic cuts allow it. While the lines 5 (round trip), C3-C4 (interior circulars) and night A2 They will circulate through López de Gomara, Santa Fe, Virgen de Luján, av. María Luisa, Prado, to her usual itinerary.

The night lines will make all early morning departures from the 7th to the 8th and from the 8th to the 9th from their stops on Carlos V Avenue instead of the Bus Station.

For security reasons, since the Puerta de Jerez stop is in the Level 1 zone within the specific coordination plan that will be activated on December 8, this stop will be closed to the public to guarantee sufficient evacuation routes free of obstacles. The trains will run but they will not stop.

Seville Metro has arranged a special operation to meet the extraordinary increase in demand expected this weekend on the occasion of the aforementioned procession.

Seville Metro for Saturday, December 7: schedules

The operation begins on Saturday December 7th. Between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. “the maximum fleet of trains available will be put in place, combining double trains and single trains.” Like the rest of Saturdays, the commercial service will be operational until 2:00 a.m., the time when the last trains leave. As for the passing frequencies, During Saturday, in the central hours of the day, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the interval will be a train every six minutes between Ciudad Expo and Condequinto.

Seville Metro for December 8: schedules and frequencies

This reinforcement will intensify on Sunday, day of the extraordinary procession, with an offer of places that increases by 154% the usual offer on an ordinary Sunday. In this regard, Metro will extend hours: will anticipate the opening by an hour and a half, which will be at 6:00 hours, and extending the closure until 2:00 in the morning (departure time of the last trains from the head stations). In general terms, the extension of time will be five and a half hours.

The frequency of passage on Sunday will be one train every six minutes between Ciudad Expo and Condequinto and will extend from the beginning until 11:00 p.m., at which time a decrease in demand is expected with the conclusion of the return itineraries. to the temples.

Finally, the operation planned by Metro de Sevilla will significantly increase security during the day, with a reinforcement of surveillance personnel, as well as station supervisors.

More than 21,000 chairs will make up next Sunday the ‘official race that has been designed for the Closing Magna Procession of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety. The tour begins at Plaza de la Virgen de los Reyeswhere the procession will leave from the Cathedral, Plaza del Triunfo, Santo Tomás, Avenida de la Constitución, Puerta de Jerez, Almirante Lobo and Paseo de Colón.

The seats will be arranged throughout it, the sale of which has been carried out through a digital platform, separated into different sections based on a mobility and security plan agreed upon between the City Council and the Congress organizing committee. Check here the sections and access streets, depending on where the ticket was purchased.

During the closing procession of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety, the service dependent on the Seville City Council, Emergencies Seville, will periodically report on the occupancy levels of the streets through a traffic light.

He red will indicate full capacity. Access is not allowed and it is recommended to use alternative itineraries.

He amber means high occupancy. He access is controlled and it is suggested to avoid access with baby strollers or wheelchairs.

Lastly, the green color will be synonymous with fluid traffic. Access is allowed and it is recommended not to obstruct the passage.

For security reasons, it is The use of portable chairs or any element that hinders mobility is prohibited. of people in areas with a large influx of public, such as on all roads with security levels and evacuation routes.

Red containment lines

Throughout the route of the closing procession there will be, from the previous days, some red lines on the road that delimit the area reserved for the passage of the different processional groups. Emergencies Seville has warned that the first rows behind the line and do not access the reserved areasince it will be evicted well in advance of the arrival of the steps.

Tips for crowds

Through its X Emergencies Seville account, the Seville City Council has made public the following safety recommendations in the event of a large crowd of people:

Don’t stop

Always move to the right in the direction of the direction

Do not access with wheelchairs or strollers

Carrying minors on shoulders or in arms

Keep calm and don’t shout

Notify security forces

Following these instructions, mobility will be more fluid and the search for the different steps will be simpler, avoiding large traffic jams and noise like those expected on Sunday in Seville, especially in the middle of the afternoon.