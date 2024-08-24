Stratospheric pole for the McLaren driver

Landon Norris dominated the Dutch GP Qualifying, beating Max Verstappen by 356 thousandths and a whopping half a second to his teammate Oscar Piastri. In the press conference, the McLaren driver downplayed the feat, stressing that the wind could have been a factor: “Am I surprised by the advantage over Max? Maybe, but it also depends on the wind. If you get a bit of wind in the right direction you can easily go 1-2 tenths faster.”

Norris has already started from pole position three times without being able to defend the lead at the first corner. The Englishman he doesn’t want to be influenced from the ‘historical’: “Stats don’t mean much to me. They’re just numbers on a screen. It’s not like I’m going to ride tomorrow to prove people wrong. Everyone can say what they want. I want to win, but I’m not desperate. Desperation doesn’t lead to success. I’ve worked hard over the summer and tomorrow will be the best opportunity to prove it.”

McLaren was excellent on race pace in FP2, but Norris was not underestimate the competition: “Our race pace was good yesterday, but Verstappen and Russell will be fast. Hopefully we can continue tomorrow what we did today”he concluded.