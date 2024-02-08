As per tradition, the title in question will be redeemable for free on the Epic Games Store from 5pm next Thursday. You can do it directly from the store client or at this address .

Epic Games Store has revealed the free PC game that will be made available to all players next week. To be precise, from February 15, 2024 you can download for free Dakar Desert Rally .

We speed through the desert

Dakar Desert Rally is an off-road racing game based on Dakar Rally, the famous competition that takes place every year in various African countries and South America. In the game we will be able to drive various vehicles, including motorcycles, trucks, quads and SSVs.

We will be able to compete in various game modes, including career and online multiplayer. Dakar Deser Rally includes over 30 complete rally stagestaken from the official Dakar Rally races of 2020, 2021 and 2022, with officially authorized vehicles, teams and drivers, in multiplayer and single player modes.

