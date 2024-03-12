Briatore analyzes the world championship

The 2024 world championship kicked off without too many surprises, with Max Verstappen continuing where he left off, calmly taking victory in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, continuing a streak that has seen him win 19 of the last 20 GPs.

Flavio Briatorespoke at Radio Rai1, he commented as follows: “This year Red Bull is even more competitive, much higher than last year and has a huge gap with the others. Verstappen gives 8 tenths to everyone, he never makes mistakes. The combination with Red Bull is terrifying, as Senna was with McLaren, Alonso with Renault or Schumacher with Ferrari.”

The Piedmontese manager continued: “Ferrari may be the second force in the world championship, but it is not a position suitable for Ferrari. The car must improve, with these gaps no driver can make a difference.”

Is Hamilton worth Leclerc?

Briatore then dedicated a thought to Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello in 2025: “If he were already at Ferrari today, he would do the same things as Leclerc, who is a fast driver. The Monegasque is underrated, Hamilton will struggle to stay ahead of him. Drivers like Hamilton don't put much effort into it if the car isn't competitive.”