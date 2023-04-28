KShortly before the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up in the Baltic Sea, a Russian special ship for underwater operations was near the scene of the crime. There are 26 photos of the hoist ship, named “SS-750”, taken by a Danish patrol boat east of Bornholm. The Ministry of Defense in Copenhagen confirmed this to the Danish newspaper Information. This had previously reported that there were a total of 112 photos of Russian ships taken by the Danish patrol boat near the crime scene a few days before the blast.

Military ships are also said to have been there

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

This makes reports more credible that Russian ships could be connected to the blasting of the pipelines. The online portal “T-Online” reported at the end of March that from the evening of September 21, 2022 – and thus five days before the explosion – several Russian ships were in the area of ​​the later crime scene, including the approximately 100 meter long ship ” SS-750″ which is said to be equipped with a small submarine capable of moving objects underwater. The medium referred to security circles and publicly available sources such as satellite images and shipping traffic data. Furthermore, two lifting vessels named “Aleksandr Frolow” and “SB 123” are said to have been on site. The ships were secured by three Russian military ships.

The Danish patrol boat “Nymfen” was sent out on September 21 to observe the Russian ships, and Swedish forces on the water and in the air were also deployed. According to the information, the six Russian ships had not communicated their position data. Citing security sources, it was said the ships had exactly the equipment needed to place explosive devices on the pipelines. Then, on September 26, three of the four strands of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were destroyed at a depth of 80 meters east of Bornholm. Analysis revealed traces of explosives.

Moscow blames Britain

Denmark, Sweden and Germany are investigating the matter independently. It is unclear when results will be available. Speculations about a possible authorship go in different directions. Shortly after the explosions, Poland, for example, quickly blamed Russia. It is unclear why the Kremlin could have an interest in destroying the pipelines, since the gas supply served as a means of exerting pressure on Europe, primarily on Germany. Like Kiev and Washington, Moscow has so far rejected the allegations, but for its part – without presenting any evidence – blamed Great Britain for the crime.

Most recently, the media, citing secret service sources, reported that pro-Ukrainian actors were possible authors. According to this, a 15-meter-long sailing yacht called “Andromeda” is said to have left Rostock and served as a possible means of transport for explosives such as divers. According to the federal prosecutor, remains of explosives were secured on a table on the boat. The yacht is said to have been rented by a Polish-based company owned by Ukrainians. However, it could have been a so-called false flag action, which is intended to blame uninvolved people for the crime. According to experts, hundreds of kilograms of explosives would be necessary for this, as well as diving equipment. A yacht as a means of transport is considered not very credible.