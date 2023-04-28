Separated fathers treated like ATMs. The umpteenth demonstration comes from a sentence of the Cassation which rejected the parent’s appeal against the obligation to pay each year, by 30 June, a check of 2,500 euros for each child for the summer holidays.

According to the Codes association, a verdict that confirms the one-way orientation of justice. “Separated fathers have the right to a daily life with their children – declares Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes – and with these decisions the magistrates remove the children from the separated parent. In the case of fathers, they are now reduced to a piggy bank from which to draw for any type of expense. Attention, we must not dwell on the amount established for the check in this specific sentence. The figure of 2,500 euros is certainly striking, but it shouldn’t be distracting, because what matters is the concept. We are referring to the fact that, according to the Cassation, summer holidays are part of ordinary maintenance expenses and the amount must be adjusted to the Istat index. Therefore, there is nothing voluptuous and unpredictable, it is a constant that must be updated taking into account inflation”.

Codes: “The pronunciation leaves you stunned”

According to Codici, “it is a pronouncement that, sincerely, leaves you stunned. Think, for example, of the jurisprudence of the same Cassation which includes recurring and predictable items in ordinary expenses, such as those for food and personal hygiene, clothes and recreational activities, a case in which it is difficult to include the holidays. And then one wonders how it is possible to establish the constant of holiday spending, indicating that the Istat indices are taken into consideration, ignoring aspects that are anything but secondary, such as travel costs, whether by plane or train”

A father turned into an ATM

Codici again: “Taking into consideration the economic situation of the parents and the lifestyle of the family does not mean turning the father into an ATM, forcing him to disbursements that can turn into too great a burden to bear. A worrying road has been taken. Enforcing the rights of separated fathers is becoming increasingly difficult, but this doesn’t scare us, nor will it stop us”.

The Codes campaign for separated fathers

The Codici association has been involved for years with the “I want a dad” campaign in assisting separated fathers. You can report your case and request help by calling 065571996 or at [email protected]

