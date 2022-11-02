According to an investigation, there are two craters on the seabed. Moscow summons ambassador GB, protest against involvement in Sevastopol raid

A section of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was destroyed for a length of 250 meters due to the explosion which took place at the end of September in the Baltic Sea. According to preliminary results of an investigation released by Nord Stream Ag, there are two craters on the seabed, each 3-5 meters deep and about 248 meters apart.

Yesterday the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained at a press conference that “a decision has not yet been made on how Russia will intervene in the repair of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines”. What is certain for Russia, he added, is Britain’s involvement in what he called “a terrorist attack”. Moscow is considering “further action” in response to this attack, Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, anticipated that the British ambassador to Moscow will be “shortly” summoned to the foreign ministry for protests against the involvement, denounced by Moscow, of “British specialists” in the drone attack against Sevastopol. In the interview, Zakharova added, evidence of such involvement will be presented.