The gaffe of Antonella’s father to Big Brother Vip. Here is the daughter how she reacted.

Antonella Fiordelisi received a nice surprise during the last episode of the Big Brother Vip. Her father, Mr. Stefano, came into the house to greet her.

In addition of course to kisses, hugs and ai “I miss you, everyone is fine at home”Antonella’s father also indulged in a statement on the physical appearance of his daughter that many did not like.

“How are you, honey? You are beautiful, Antonella. I look at you with mom every afternoon, I don’t waste a second. You are on a beautiful journey. Ups and downs, some bass you could have avoided but it’s always the fear that cares you. You have to learn to trust men a little more “ – his debut.

Then Mr. Stefano told his daughter that he found her fattened and invited her to better take care of her nutrition.

“You got a little fatter, huh? You are eating a lot. You get less coffee, you’re eating some more sweets, follow Pamela who is very active on the treadmill. She tries to be less lazy because you are a sportswoman, you used to train all day. Do you remember how many hours in the traffic of Naples while you were studying in the car? Don’t beat yourself down, we’re proud of you. You are very beautiful” – Stefano’s words.

It was to point out the gaffe Alfonso Signorini who tried to cheer Antonella live by saying: “Anyway Antonella, if you have put on weight I don’t know but you look good! ”.

Many on social media have lashed out at dad Stefano who most likely indulged in that sentence in good faith, as can happen between a dad and a daughter.

Antonella in the night after the episode went back to talking about her father and in front of those words she replied with her usual irony saying: “I will take all my father’s advice literally … But not that of not eating!”.