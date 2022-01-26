No bet matched the six tens of the 2,447 Mega-Sena contest. The draw was held on Tuesday night (25), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The prize amounted to R$ 31 million.

The following tens were drawn: 13 – 19 – 29 – 42 – 49 – 52

The corner registered 42 winning bets and will pay each one of the hitters a prize of R$ 48,167.42. The court had 3,080 winning bets; each one will take BRL 938.32.

The draw for contest 2,448 will be held this Thursday (27). Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time), at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

The post Nobody hits the Mega-Sena and the prize accumulates in R$ 31 million appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

