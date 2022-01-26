Boca beat San Lorenzo 1-0 and became champion of the Summer Tournament. We review the unoxuno of Sebastián Battagia’s team.
Agustín Rossi (7): He had practically no participation, but he had an incredible save in the last minute and was responsible for the victory. A goalkeeper who makes you win games and who appears when he is most needed.
Eros Mancuso (6): Correct performance of the youth in the first half.
Gastón Ávila (7): He took advantage of his opportunity. He played very to the limit and it was noticed with confidence. Great assist on goal.
Marcos Rojo (5): He only played the first half. He was reprimanded and he was noticed at times nervous.
Frank Fabra (7): Without problems in the brand. He was very precise when passing the attack and was decisive.
Diego González (6): Provides balance to the midfield and the team felt his departure. He was close to scoring a goal.
Alan Varela (6): He played a great first half. He managed to be the link with the forwards.
Juan Ramírez (6): Correct meeting of the midfielder against his former team. It needs more regularity.
Eduardo Salvio (6): Little by little he looks better after his injury. He is better physically and footballingly. He is still far from his best version.
Luis Vazquez (7): In the week Benedetto signed, he started and took advantage of his chance. He scored the only goal of the night and played well with and without the ball.
Exequiel Zeballos (6): Good intentions and displays of talent. Sometimes he abuses the gambeta and must choose the moments better. Quality to spare.
