Noah Schnapp He has confirmed that he is gay. The “Stranger Things” actor, who plays Will Byers in the famous Netflix series, posted an unexpected video on TikTok in which he revealed that he had revealed his sexual orientation to his family and friends. In such a way, now the fans of the interpreter and the fiction created by the Duffer brothers are wondering if this news will affect the course of the show, especially after some commented scenes together with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Will’s platonic love in “Stranger things”

“Stranger things” fans know well that Will is in love with his best friend, Mike (Schnapp himself said so in 2022), but he lives in fear that his loved ones will not accept his homosexuality.

“ Feels like a mistake and like I don’t belong It’s always felt that way. All of his friends, they all have girlfriends and they all fit into his different clubs, but he doesn’t,” Noah Schnapp told Variety when he confirmed the sexual orientation of his character.

Will it change the plot of “Stranger things 5”?

The certain thing is that with the news of Schnapp everything is possible. The creators of the series could modify certain plot details based on your sexual orientation in real life.

Mike and Will in “Stranger things 4”. Photo: Netflix

This situation occurred last year when the production of “The Umbrella Academy” decided to change gender to the character of Elliot Page after the actor made his transition public . His character was changed from Vanya to Viktor Hargreeves.

Likewise, Noah has previously pointed out that the screenwriters “They’ve been putting that (Will’s sexual orientation) out intentionally in recent seasons”, so everything points to the fact that yes we would see more about the life of his character .

As if the above were not enough, in a special Netflix video from 2022, Finn Wolfhard also stated that fans “will soon see who his best friend is interested in” in the series “Stranger things”, which will end in its fifth season.