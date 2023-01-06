Wow, the news about the rejection of Luis Chavez to sign with the Monterrey Soccer Club to wait for an offer from European soccer, this topic was an opportunity for many to give their opinion, including the players themselves.
This is the case of his ex-partner in Los Tuzos, Eric Aguirrecommented in an exclusive interview with TUDN that, due to the good World Cup that the player had, it is his decision with which team to sign, but he knows that he has a clear objective and that is to go to Europe.
“It looks a bit like my case, his case is a little stronger because of the good tournament he had in the World Cup, but in the end it is the player’s decision. If there are no interesting proposals for both the player or the club, obviously there are some proposals here in Mexican soccer and it’s his decision, if it happens it’s obviously welcome, he says he’s going to contribute a lot to us so in the end it’s his decision.”
– Eric Aguirre.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
aguirre He commented that when a player has offers from abroad, he will prioritize them over those from local football.
“Here in these issues there are several factors, first one as a player, first obviously if you have the choice of going to Europe to play for big clubs there, but if there is no formal proposal for the player or for the club and if there is in this case, it also has to suit the club where I belong, me too, and that it suits the club where you are going to buy, in that sense there was no other proposal better than that of Rayados, so I made the decision and I’m really happy,” he said.
“Many people believe that when they get here the door is closed or it is very difficult to get to Europe and it is totally different, the case now that my partner Montes has left is a point in favor for royal soccer that is talked about so much that it does not leave , it stagnates them, yes because in the end I as a player came here with many points that existed and one of those is why there was the possibility of going to Europe, the club with total openness said that without any problem they would see if it was convenient,” he said.
After his good performance in Qatar 2022, the Tuzos player has his objectives well defined and aspires to play in Europe with such a great goal that he scored.
“My thought is that if I go to another club in Mexico it would be more difficult for me to go. I know that maybe it is difficult because of my age, but I want to go for my dreams and try to find them and being here is good for me. to make it a little easier to be able to leave. It’s not a matter of Monterrey, it would have been any other team, the decision would have been the same. I am very clear about my dreams and goals and obviously one of them is to be able to play in Europe.”
– Eric Aguirre.
#Erick #Aguirre #talks #decision #Luis #Chávez #coming #Monterrey
Leave a Reply