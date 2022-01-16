The third day started with an event on the water. Wodapalooza isn’t Wodapalooza without seeing athletes swim and run in the Miami sun.

Mikel Left, head coach of Training Culture, he told us in the audio summary of the day, that there had been an organization problem in the first event. As explained Except for Inaxio Illarramendi, Pablo Cazalis and some other athletes, most missed a buoy.

From the organization they have commented that there has been a problem with the chips to measure the times. The reality is that the official times have not yet been published. When they are available we will upload them to our channels. Telegram Y Discord.

EVENT 5: ROW, SWIM, RUN

The WOD consisted of rowing, swimming and running in the Assault Runner, whose distances varied according to the category.

The teams were the first to compete and we saw the Aussies get out of the rowing first. But nevertheless, 2 Spaniards were the first to come out of the water, Inaxio Illarramendi followed by Pablo Cazalis and then Rich Froning.

Cazaliswho was a professional swimmer he had entered the last in the water, but had managed to overtake almost all the athletes, coming out of the water in second position.

The Mayhem Paradise team from Froning were the winners of the test. The Tractor was the first Spanish team followed by Training Culture Y TrainLikeFight.

In women, Emma Tall was the first out of the oar followed by the leader Ellie Turner. Lucy Campbell she passed Tall in the swim and was first on the treadmill. It was the definitive winner of the test.

Silvia Garcia Y Elena Carratala they were the first Spanish to cross the finish line. Oihana, who was facing 2 of her biggest weaknesses, running and swimming, suffered in this event placing 24th. Even so his coach told us that he was very happy with his performance for the effort it had taken.

In men, Jayson Hopper was the first to finish the row and enter the water followed by James Sprague who overtook him in the water. We see to Vellner go out after hopper in a very good position for what is expected of the athlete, commented that he had learned to orient himself better.

Taylor Self won the event, second was james sprague followed by matt poulin in third place.

Fabián managed to be in the front line of Assault Runners, but in the absence of official results the position in which he finished is unknown.

EVENT 6: CELEBRATE HAVE

The name of this event honored the 10th anniversary of this competition and consisted of 5 rounds of 15 handstand push ups and 5 overhead squats followed by another 5 rounds of 5 ring muscle ups and 15 overhead squats.

Teams started and the winners were The Boys, formed by Noah Ohlsen, Chandler Smith and Travis Mayer, who lead 3 consecutive wins and are overall leaders.

In the women’s individual category the winners were Anihka Greer, followed by Fee Saghafi Y ariel loewen.

On the male side, Colten Mertens, the shortest athlete with his 1.62 m, was the winner of the test with a time of 9:57, followed by Scott Panchick with 10:17 and Phil Toon with 10:33.

Results of the rest of Spaniards

Scores are not final and may vary due to the aforementioned issue.

Male RX: Gabi Castro 22nd

Intermediate Fem: Sara Valera 20ª

Intermediate Men: Santiago Sánchez 23rd

Master 35-39 Women: Carmen Pérez 4th and Macarena Samos 17th

Master 35-39 Male: Xabi López 12th

Master 40-44 Male: Diego Porteiro 7th

Master 50-54 Men: David Madina 9th

Master 55-59 Men: Antonio Alves 1st

Adaptive Standing Upper Rx: Xabi Osa 5th

RX women: Bepain (Patricia Rodríguez, Ainoa Méndez and Beatriz Allo) 1st

RX men: God bless you (Albert Naugle, Richard Hill and Paul Mellors) 16th