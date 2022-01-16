One can expect a written response from the US and NATO on security guarantees, but it is unlikely to suit Moscow. This was stated by the program director of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev, he is quoted by RIA News.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with CNN, said that tensions on the border with Ukraine were too high. In this regard, Russia demands a direct response to its proposals for security guarantees, the presidential press secretary stressed.

“I think that our Western partners can give such an answer quite well. But I’m afraid that this answer will be negative on those points on which Moscow wants it to be positive. The West argues its position with arguments that are well known to us,” Timofeev said.

At the same time, Moscow can answer in the affirmative on a number of points, he stressed. In particular, this concerns issues of strategic stability. Timofeev believes that there is no need to wait for guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion to the east.

“The dialogue may well continue, but this does not mean that Moscow’s position will be accepted,” he concluded.

The meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held on January 12. Russia is trying to obtain from NATO guarantees of its non-expansion, and the North Atlantic Alliance from Russia – guarantees of non-aggression against Ukraine. NATO refused to guarantee that Ukraine would not join the alliance. For his part, EU representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell called Russia’s proposals on security guarantees unacceptable for Europe.