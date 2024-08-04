The climate in the state of Querétaro For the week of August 4-8 there will be little chance of rain; however, the afternoons will not be hot either, according to the National Metereological Service (SMN).

During the afternoon of this Sunday, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico is expected to cause rain with showers in the center of the Mexican Republic.

Specifically for the state of Querétaro, the SMN detailed that during the last hours of Sunday and the first hours of Monday, isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h will be recorded.

Starting Monday, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico is expected to cause showers, lightning and possible hail in central areas of the country.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don’t miss our latest news

Due to this weather system, only isolated rainfall of 0.1 to 5 mm is expected in the state of Querétaro.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Weather in Querétaro during the week

During the forecast period there will be no meteorological systems that cause strong changes in the climate of the state of Querétaro.

However, low pressure channels will be recorded in the north, northeast, east and southeast of the country, divergence in height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

According to the SMN, the weather forecast for the state of Querétaro indicates that showers of 5 to 25 mm will be recorded on Tuesday.

However, only scattered showers of 0.1 to 5 mm are expected on Thursday and Friday.