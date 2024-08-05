Juarez City.- A fight broke out this afternoon between inmates at State Prison No. 3 on this border with at least two inmates injured.

The fight occurred in Area 2 of the state penitentiary center located on Barranco Azul Street, according to the first information that has emerged from internal sources.

Prison authorities ruled out a riot and said the situation had already been brought under control.

They added that so far one person has been reported injured in the head, who is in serious condition and will be transferred to a hospital.