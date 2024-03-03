“Help me find her.” Rose Villain, on Saturday, with little initial hope, turned to her followers hoping to recover what she had lost.

Over the weekend the singer Rose Villain, born Rosa Luini at the registry office, shared a truly curious series of stories on her Instagram profile. The singer, who recently emerged from the whirlwind of the Sanremo Festival, is currently busy with New Scene, a talent show on Netflix focused on Rap music. What happened to the singer?

Rose Villain had posted updates on social media asking for information about her motorcycle. Unfortunately, her beloved two-wheeler had been stolen in via Torricelli, in the Navigli area of ​​Milan. As many users do on social media, they send a photo or key information to help identify their lost item and thus increase the chances of getting it back.

Today, however, in the early hours of this Sunday, the motorcycle returned to the owner's hands. A great fortune, an eventuality, that of the meeting, which certainly could also have depended on the large number of people who reached its “announcement” of loss.

The artist, despite the merciless ranking for her song brought to the Ariston stage, gained even more popularity among those who didn't yet know her. Rose Villain, Saturday, with little hope initials, she turned to her followers hoping to recover her vehicle:

My motorbike has just been stolen in via Torricelli (Navigli area). If anyone sees her around, let me know. […] It's a custom, so there aren't many like it.

The request also highlighted the peculiarity of the vehicle. The motorbike, one Custom BMW white in color with a brown leather saddle, it would have been more easily identifiable in the event of a sale, helping to trace the culprit of the theft. Given its particularity, the motorcycle could also be quickly identified on the streets of Milan. After finding her, Rose Villain shared a video on her Instagram profile, thanking everyone for the support received: