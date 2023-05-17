The Head of Government used to congratulate Mayor Taboada for merits that are unknown to him today.

On April 28, 2019, during a delivery of uniforms on the demarcation esplanade, the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated:

“I have nothing more than to congratulate you for the work that has been done here in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, because when one assumes with leadership the security task of his mayor’s office and the coordination of the different forces, not only police, but also government , of citizen participation, then the cabinets can be adequately coordinated…”.

Three months later (July 29), in the Hall of Mayors of the Government Headquarters and before the members of his Security cabinet, sitting between the mayor Santiago Taboada and the Mexico City prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy, he emphasized:

“I want to congratulate you all because it is one of the few mayors that is green month after month. Practically… not practically… there is no… in some cases they go up a lot, in a month they go down a lot, and the trend is downward, but here they have maintained the trend for several months, so it is something important. Congratulations…”.

Benito Juárez ranks second in the country in terms of security, only behind the municipality of Garza García, Nuevo León.

The relationship between Sheinbaum and Taboada went from joy to well after he was re-elected (with more than 70 percent of the vote) in the 2021 elections.

In June of that year, the opposition to Morena won nine of the 16 mayoralties in the capital and the PAN announced his candidacy in 2024 for the Head of Government.

Since its disclosure, the hoax of the “real estate cartel” began to take shape in BJ and a political persecution against the mayor.

Not a word more about his “leadership” by Sheinbaum, and the recognitions for security in his area of ​​responsibility, endorsed nine times by INEGI, now Sheinbaum attributes them to his prosecutor.

The night before yesterday, at a press conference, the presidential candidate stated:

“They talk about security in Benito Juárez, as if the attribution of security in a mayor’s office belonged to the mayor. And at the same time they criticize the Attorney General of Justice. If it weren’t for the work of the prosecutor to pacify and lower the crime rates of Benito Juárez, she would not have the indicators that she has… ”.

The fact that “at the same time they criticize” Ernestina Godoy is because Taboada and the coordinator of the PAN bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Jorge Romero, will denounce the prosecutor and her spokesperson for what reeks of crude fabrication of accusations, espionage to phone calls and messages, and even possible charges for “kidnapping.”

The success that is haggled over to the mayor’s office today is the result of a local civil police model under the Blindar Benito Juárez concept, based on constant patrolling and timely and diligent attention to the population.

Attributing the security achievements in the BJ to the prosecution is a colossal blunder, since their action is subsequent to the commission of the crimes, not their prevention.