Universities | Sanna Marin will be awarded an honorary doctorate in New York – What is it all about?

An honorary doctorate is the highest recognition that the university can give. Titles are regularly awarded to politicians, says the University of Helsinki’s protocol expert.

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (sd) will be inaugurated on Wednesday at New York University as an honorary doctorate.

At the same time, Marin will give a keynote speech at the legendary Yankee Stadium in front of about 30,000 people.

In addition to Marin, the university’s honorary doctorate title is awarded to a Nobel Prize-winning chemist Carolyn BertozziAmerican Ballet Theater dancer and developer of American dance art Misty Copeland and mathematician and developer of science education Freeman A. Hrabowski.

HS asked the University of Helsinki’s protocol expert From Juha Hurmewhat a significant honor it is.

What is an honorary doctorate?

Honorary Doctorate is, according to Hurmee, the highest recognition that the university can give. It is often given for scientific, artistic or social merit and can also be received by a person with a non-academic degree. Marin has a master’s degree in administrative sciences.

Honorary doctorates have been awarded at the University of Helsinki since 1840, Hurme says. The recognition also has a governmental connection, for example all the presidents of the republic have always been ordained in the philosophy faculty.

Honorary doctorates have been awarded at various universities in Finland, including the Mythbusters program For Jamie Hynemana musician Ismo to Alango and environmental activist For Greta Thunberg. Next Saturday at the University of Jyväskylä an honorary doctorate is awarded Head coach of the Finnish men’s national ice hockey team Jukka Jalonen.

The title is awarded in conjunction with the promotion, and honorary doctors also receive a doctor’s hat and sword. In the United States, the uniform often includes a robe and hat in the colors of the university.

Why is Marin awarded an honorary doctorate?

of New York the university says in its reasons, among other things, that Marin has risen to the forefront of a new generation of European leaders.

He is said to have been an outspoken advocate of NATO membership and an opponent of Russian aggression. He is also praised for his effective leadership during the corona pandemic.

According to Hurmee, honorary doctorate titles are also often awarded in Finland to citizens of other countries if they have some connection to local universities. At the University of Helsinki, honorary doctors have often been, for example, supervising a dissertation or doing some kind of research collaboration with the university.

New York University is a prestigious private university with approximately 50,000 students, whose campus is located in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Hurme cannot say whether Marin has a connection with New York University, but in general this has been a prominent politician in the world.

“There have been two big crises during Marin’s tenure, Corona and the war in Ukraine, and she has also been a pioneer as a young woman at the top of politics,” Hurme reflects.

How significant a tribute is it?

At issue is Marin’s first honorary doctorate title. Last year, a singer was appointed as an honorary doctorate at New York University Taylor Swift.

According to Hurmee, titles are regularly awarded to politicians. This spring, for example, the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö receives his third honorary doctorate from the University of Helsinki. Niinistö also has them from many other universities, including the University of Minnesota in the United States.

Formerly one of Finland’s leading politicians as well Martti Ahtisaari has received an honorary doctorate in the United States.

“Politicians may accumulate these things easily, but they usually appreciate these recognitions,” says Hurme.

It happens to be at the University of Helsinki this year four promotional events, so a total of 30 honorary doctorates are awarded. There will be a break next year, when no grades will be awarded at all.

According to Hurmee, the numbers vary by faculty, but in general, the aim is to award values ​​to both domestic and foreign men and women.

“We strive to ensure that the title does not suffer from inflation.”