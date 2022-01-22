Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The Salvador Alvarado City Council continues to work hard for the families of Alvarado with the Wellness Days and proof of this is that this weekend, the first round was completed by all the communitiesbringing all the services provided by the City Council closer to the population.

The municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilarreported that this Saturday work was carried out in the community of Toro Manchado, where they carried out the repair of lights, scraping and lining of streets, improvements in the preschool, cleaning of sports spaces, delivery of support for athletes, among other requests that families made.

Camacho Aguilar commented that they will also work hard in the union of Cacalotita, the community of Carricitos, El Batallón and Díaz Ordaz.

Armando Camacho, expressed feeling happy for the affection shown by the people in each of the communities, where they are very grateful that the municipal president visits them and attends to their main needs.

“It feels nice to return to the communities to give the people what they deserve, to provide solutions to their problems and not only to ask for support, I made the commitment to return to each town and we are doing it, the most important thing is that We don’t just come to visit we come to work and provide improvements to families“expressed the mayor.

During his visit to the communities, the municipal president, collected the concerns and main needs of the peopleas is the reconstruction of the ford that is before reaching the Cacalotita syndicate, which represents a risk for families in the rainy season, for which Armando Camacho made the commitment to manage the resources for this important work. and to condition the classroom of the telesecundaria.