The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Syria has again demanded the withdrawal of the United States military contingent from the northeast of the country, the Syrian state agency reported on January 22. SANA.

“The Syrian Arab Republic once again condemns the actions that have led to the displacement of thousands of Syrian citizens and exacerbated their suffering, and demands the withdrawal of the US military contingent,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Another request was made against the backdrop of an attempt by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IG, an organization banned in the Russian Federation) to seize a prison in the city of Al-Hasakah.

According to Damascus, the actions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US aviation led to the destruction of infrastructure in the province of Al-Hasakah.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that “thousands of families were forced to leave their homes in search of asylum in the territory controlled by the Syrian government.” Syrian authorities equated the actions of US forces and SDF militants “to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

On Saturday, Al-Arabiya TV reported that the SDF, allegedly with the support of the US military, launched another assault on the prison in Al-Hasakah, where IS militants continue to hold part of the buildings. According to the channel, in a few days of fighting, the Kurdish “special forces destroyed fifty-six terrorists.” The number of victims among the SDF fighters increased to thirty-three.

Earlier, on January 4, an international coalition led by the United States attacked firing positions in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, explaining this as self-defense. The press service noted that the coalition “reserves the right to defend itself and partners in the face of any threat, and will continue to do everything possible to protect these forces,” since non-targeted attacks pose a threat to the civilian population of Syria.

Earlier, on December 5, explosions were heard at an American base on the border of Syria and Iraq. It is noted that several explosions were heard on the territory of the base itself in the At-Tanf region east of the city of Homs.

In October, the base of the US and the Western coalition was also fired upon. Attacks on residential buildings and military barracks were carried out by five UAVs.

In May, US President Joe Biden extended sanctions on Syria for a year. Thus, various restrictive measures introduced by Washington in stages since 2004 remain, such as blocking individuals and legal entities under US jurisdiction and a ban on the export of American-made goods and services to Syria.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. The United States, under the pretext of fighting terrorists, invaded the country without the permission of the authorities and the UN. Kurdish armed formations, with the support of the US military, currently control most of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. Official Damascus does not recognize an autonomous administration in northeastern Syria.