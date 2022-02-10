Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that in a Semanera conference the General Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarezsaid that in this government would not spy on anyonebeing the reason why the General Directorate of the Government of Sinaloa disappeared and 44 people were dismissed.

After the governor said that these people did not say goodbye for this reason, Inzunza Cázarez assured that at no time did he say that they were spies.

When asked about what no investigation has been launched into the information he said these people had deletedreplied that he had reported that they found the drawers and hard drives empty.

He indicated that the investigation in a legal sense, in the sense of a liability procedure, has not yet been carried out.

The investigation being carried out against these people is administrative and elements are being gathered to see if an action of a different nature can be carried out.