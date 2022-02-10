Encouraging news for Mauricio Pochettino and disturbing for Carlo Ancelotti. The PSG coach was finally able to count on the presence of Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María in the training session scheduled by the Argentine to prepare for Friday’s league match against Rennes and continue shaping next Tuesday’s duel against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Italian coach, for his part, is still pending the status of Karim Benzema, whose chances of being in the Parc des Princes are getting smaller with each passing day.

This Thursday, Real Madrid’s French striker combined work inside the facilities and on the pitch with and without the ball, while Mendy and Mariano, the other two injured, completed part of the training session with the group and give off positive signals that They contrast with the uncertainty that surrounds the ‘9’, at the limit due to the muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg that he suffered in the League match against Elche. With a fibrillar microtear, he is ruled out for the match against Villarreal on Saturday and the deadlines for him to be against PSG are very tight.

The risk is high with a footballer who brings together a third of the goals that Real Madrid have scored so far this season and it will be Ancelotti, in dialogue with the player and the doctors, and according to the evolution in the coming days , who must decide if it is worth exposing himself to a greater evil or choose to give him more time to recover.

“He is a great player who is showing his talent at Madrid year after year. If he is not there, it is an important loss for Madrid. I wouldn’t say he benefits PSG, but it’s clear he’s a top striker. In the analysis of any team, one takes into account whether Benzema plays or not », reacted Pochettino in the press conference he gave prior to the match against Rennes.

Neymar comes out of the tunnel



A clash in which he will still not be able to count on Neymar, who could reappear against Real Madrid. “Neymar is improving, but he will not be in the team tomorrow. We’ll see if he can be with Madrid, that’s the idea. All the greats want to play in the big games. He already knows what it’s like to arrive injured in these games and he has the maturity to channel the energy and play in the best conditions when he is available », assured Pochettino.

The virtuous Brazilian attacker and the two Argentine soccer players are the focus of PSG these days as they have physical problems that questioned their presence against Real Madrid, a vital match for the Parisians, who are eager to pass the pending subject they have in the Champions. All three seem to be progressing satisfactorily and aim to be available for the appointment.

Neymar has not played since the end of November due to an injury to his left ankle that he suffered after a hair-raising challenge by Yvann Macon in the match against Saint-Étienne corresponding to matchday fifteen of Ligue 1. The player from São Paulo has only been able to play fourteen games in so far this year and suffers a real curse of the Champions League round of 16, a round that has been lost in three of the last four editions due to mishaps of all kinds. But now he seems in a position to be Pochettino’s hidden card to challenge Real Madrid.

The international with the Canarinha exercised with apparent normality this Thursday in the session that he developed in Camp des Loges and, despite the fact that he would arrive lacking in rhythm in any case to the star stake of the round of 16 of the Champions League, he would be a threat more to take into account for Real Madrid, who will have a tall challenge against the Mbappé, Messi and company.

Everything indicates that Pochettino will also be able to count on Paredes and Di María for that match, two other key pieces in the gear of the current runner-up in the French league who would multiply the options of the questioned Argentine coach, an old object of desire of Florentino Pérez that is played good part of his future in the double lawsuit with the whites. The one who seems ruled out is Sergio Ramos, who is still recovering from a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. The former Real Madrid captain practiced running this Thursday but continues to exercise outside the group and PSG reported that a decision will be made regarding his evolution in the next 48 hours.