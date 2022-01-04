Home page world

According to data from the USA, the corona vaccination during pregnancy does not lead to increased premature births. © Stefan Sauer / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa / symbol image

Corona vaccination has been recommended during pregnancy for a long time. Now there is more data from the US that can dispel any final concerns.

Washington – Corona vaccinations in the second and third trimester of pregnancy have not led to increased premature births, according to a large-scale evaluation in the USA.

For the study published on Tuesday, the US medical authority CDC evaluated more than 46,000 pregnancies with a calculated date of birth between February 21 and July 31, 2021. Because the vaccinations were hardly available at the time, the analysis did not contain any reliable data on women who were vaccinated in the first trimester of pregnancy, it said.

The data from around 36,000 unvaccinated pregnant women and around 10,000 vaccinated people were evaluated. Among the unvaccinated, 7.0 out of 100 cases gave birth before the predicted date, and among the vaccinated 4.9 out of 100 cases. Of these, 172 had received a vaccination in the first trimester, 3668 in the second trimester, and 6224 in the third trimester.

The study also found no differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers in the number of cases in which babies were classified as too small for the time of birth. In response to the results, the CDC renewed its advice that pregnant women can safely be vaccinated regardless of when they are pregnant. Unvaccinated people have an increased risk of a corona infection for severe courses and more problems during childbirth. dpa