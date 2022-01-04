The common of mortals aspire to an honorable retirement with a decent pension in the countries where this is possible. There are those who also have a private plan to sweeten their old age. But the dinosaurs of rock are betting on springs and multimillion-dollar pensions by making cash with their most precious asset: their compositions. From the beyond, David Bowie is the penultimate to join the select club and for the benefit of his heirs, who have sold their catalog to the Warner record company for 220 million euros, according to the estimate of ‘The New York Times’.

Bowie’s composition pack includes 26 studio albums, from the first (‘David Bowie’, 1967), to the last, (‘Blackstar’, 2016). The appetizing check will go to the successors of the chameleonic British artist who died in 2016 at the age of 69 and who would turn 75 on January 8. The music publisher will have the rights to 400 Bowie songs, with hits like ‘Space Oddity’, ‘Changes’, ‘Ziggy Stardust’, ‘Starman’ or ‘Let’s Dance’.

The sale of its catalog is another link in a long chain of fabulous music rights transactions fueling the brutal demand for streaming music and the collapse of live music. An impossible tour and concert in a pandemic world and a true goose that lays golden eggs for rock stars.

The ‘boss’ of the rock band, Bruce Springsteen, a month ago sold his assets as a songwriter and performer to Sony Music for almost 442 million euros, according to ‘Billboard’ estimates. Golden retirement for the legendary rock grandfather who, at 72, is the 16th best-selling artist of all time. Their songs generate about 18 million euros annually in royalties, ‘royalties’ in English, the money that an author or performer receives for reproduction rights every time a song is played on the radio, on TV, in a podcast or is included in a series or movie.

Before the ‘Boss’, other giants of the business made cash with this system, such as Bob Dylan (80 years), Paul Simon (80), Tina Turner (82) or Neil Young (76), in addition to bands like Red Hot Chilli Peppers or ZZ Top. But the Springsteen deal is the juiciest. Dylan gave control of more than 600 songs to Universal for between 300 and 400 million euros. Tina Turner sold her catalog to BMG for 260 million and Neil Young gave part of her 1,800 songs for 122 million. Red Hot Chilli Peppers received 140 million from Hipgnosis Songs Found, a publisher that also acquired the rights to Shakira’s 145 songs, and the 186 songs that former Bon Jovi Richie Sambora wrote for the group. The president of Hipgnosis, Mark Mercuriadis, is clear that the songs “are an investment like gold or oil.” Michael Jackson knew well that in 1985 he acquired the Beatles catalog for a ridiculous $ 47 million. Their satanic majesties, the Stones, are currently in control of ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Angie’ and everything else.