In regular time, Andre Onana of host country Cameroon made himself felt. The Ajax keeper came far out of his goal and the broken through Mohamed Salah blocked the passage. But in the penalty series Onana could not distinguish herself. Ahmed Sayed, Mohamed Abdel Monem and Mohamed Lahseen all scored their penalty. Harold Moukoudi, James Léa Siliki and Clinton N’Jie missed from the spot.

Carlos Queiroz, the Portuguese coach of Egypt, was sent off in the second half of regular time for comments on referee Bakary Gassama. Queiroz will have to follow the final from the stands on Sunday.

Yesterday Senegal reached the final through Burkina Faso 3-1. As a result, Liverpool stars Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah will face each other in Yaoundé on Sunday. Next month, the two stars will also compete for a World Cup ticket.

