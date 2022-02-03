Call of Duty Vanguard did register sales below the previous chapter in the same launch period, but this did not prevent however Activision Blizzard to achieve superior results in terms of revenues and profits.

Apparently, this year’s chapter was unable to do better than Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at launch, at least as regards the “premium” sales, thus confirming a decline in the trend of the series on the market, but that didn’t bother the company’s accounts too much, it seems.

According to market analyst Daniel Ahmad, citing the financial documents released by Activision Blizzard, the company nevertheless recorded a increase of 8.8% in revenues at the end of the quarter, compared to the same period of the previous year, and a notable increase of 22.8% in “year-over-year” net profits, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

The results were therefore driven by other factors, among which the good results of Diablo 2 Resurrected and the excellent performance still recorded by Call of Duty Mobile, real engine of the economy of Activision Blizzard with over 1 billion dollars spent by users in 2021 on the game for iOS and Android.

Given the current situation of the company, still in the process of adjusting following the announcement of the acquisition by Microsoft, it was decided not to hold the classic investor conference for this quarter.