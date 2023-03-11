The Council of State has rejected the appeal presented yesterday by the FIGC in which it asked to cancel the two pronouncements of the Lazio TAR which obliged the federal offices to deliver to the lawyers and consultants of former Juventus managers Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini the now famous “Covisoc paper” of 14 April 2021.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY

—

The FIGC immediately ordered the delivery of the document which could represent a violation of the procedural times of the entire sports judicial process of the Juve-capital gains case and aim to cancel the -15 decided by the Court of Appeal in the third degree before the Guarantee College of Coni. The Federation will show the document, which it does not deem “risky” in any way on the procedural front, but will continue the process before the Council of State. In fact, today a monocratic judge expressed his opinion, the hearing before the collegiate body will still take place on March 23rd.