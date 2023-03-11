The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its accounts on social media, the penalty for misleading advertising or promotion to the consumer.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 48 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, which stipulates that whoever He commits, through the information network, any information technology means, or a website, one of the following acts:

1. Promoting a good or service through a misleading advertisement or a method that includes incorrect data.

2. Advertise, promote, mediate, deal in any way, or encourage dealing in a virtual currency, digital currency, stored value unit, or any payment unit that is not officially recognized in the country or without obtaining a license from the competent authority.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.