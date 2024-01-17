Coachella 2024 is here. The best-known festival in California, and probably one of the most famous on the planet, has announced its dates and, above all, its official lineup. In the town of Indio, in the middle of the desert and a couple of hours from Los Angeles, the most powerful of the international music industry will meet for two weekends: April 11, 12 and 13 and April 19, 20 and 21 of the same month . On Friday, the first day of each of them, the star will be Lana del Rey (who will also headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona at the end of May), followed by Peso Pluma and also Bizarrap. On Saturday it will be Tyler, The Creator's turn with the band Blur and the soloist Ice Spice, while on Sunday it will be Doja Cat, as well as J Balvin, who will close. In addition, the festival has announced, even without a date, No Doubt, which will mark the band's return to the stage, almost a decade after their last Show together. “See you in April in the desert!” they wrote. on their social networks.

There will be a large Latin presence at this Coachella, although not at the level of 2023, when Bad Bunny closed the first night and Rosalía the second, being the first Spanish-speaking headliners in the history of the festival, which started in 1999. This time they will be In addition to the aforementioned Peso Pluma, Bizarrap and J Balvin, the Puerto Rican Young Miko, the Sonoran Carin Leon, the Los Angeles band with Mexican roots The Red Pears, the also Mexican Santa Fe Klan, Son Romper Pera and Latin Mafia, the Swiss-Ecuadorians will perform. Hermanos Gutiérrez and the Vallecano Sonoran Depression. Tickets can be purchased in advance starting on Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. (eight p.m. in mainland Spain) starting at $500 per weekend, or $1,069 for a VIP pass. In the area you can camp and there are also some unaffordable cabins, where staying for the weekend costs from $3,200 for two people. The festival poster alone costs 17 dollars, and the sweatshirts cost more than 110.

Little is known about the return of No Doubt at the moment: if they will be there both weekends, if only one, what days… Their last time together on stage was at the KAABOO festival held in Del Mar, in their native California , in September 2018. By then they were celebrating their 30 years together. The band began to form in the mid and late eighties, and it was in 1992 when they published their first album, with little success. In 1995 they released two, The Beacon Street Collection, quite successfully (it sold about 100,000 copies) and above all Tragic Kingdom. In a play on words with the Magic Kingdom at Disney Park in Anaheim, his hometown, the album was an absolute success with 10 million copies sold worldwide. If your first single, Just a Girlit was a great hit, the third one was even more so, Don't Speaka generational anthem.

The figure of Gwen Stefani, their vocalist, and her characteristic voice, as well as the mix of genres, between reggae, ska and rock with new age touches, raised the band on the charts. They spent almost three years on tour and continued recording music: in 2001 they released the album Return to Saturn and the following year Rock Steady, although with less success. Afterwards, the band decided to take a break so that each one could continue with their personal projects, and Stefani began to move alone: ​​she released two albums in 2004 and 2006 with some success, and she also did a small tour, although in 2012 and after 11 years released an album with No Doubt, Push and Shove.

Although there was never an official separation, it was in 2016 when Stefani herself, in an interview with the magazine Rolling Stone, commented that he did not know what the future of the band was going to be. “When Tony [Kanal, bajista y líder de la banda] and I connect creatively, it's magical. But I think we have distanced ourselves in the type of music we want to make,” she acknowledged, speaking of difficulties with the production and release of his latest album. A year later, Kanal itself stated in the same post: “No Doubt will always be there, we have experienced things together that no one will ever experience with us. We will always have a family there, and the music we have created will remain. “We are just in a phase where everyone does their own thing.” Just a month ago, Stefani announced that after seven seasons she would no longer be a judge on the television show. The voice and that he was going to focus on his musical projects. Now it has become known that these projects are, in part, the band's return.

