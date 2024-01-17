The presentation trailer of GTA 6 and the second most watched ever, among those with a video game theme. Yes, he even managed to surpass the trailer of Minecraft published on December 6, 2011, after quickly overtaking those of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. The first position, however, is still far away.

Released on December 4, 2023, the GTA 6 trailer has accumulated more than 168 million views. The aforementioned Minecraft trailer has instead exceeded 167 million views. Considering that it is older than ten years, it will hardly be able to catch up.