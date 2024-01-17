The presentation trailer of GTA 6 and the second most watched ever, among those with a video game theme. Yes, he even managed to surpass the trailer of Minecraft published on December 6, 2011, after quickly overtaking those of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. The first position, however, is still far away.
Released on December 4, 2023, the GTA 6 trailer has accumulated more than 168 million views. The aforementioned Minecraft trailer has instead exceeded 167 million views. Considering that it is older than ten years, it will hardly be able to catch up.
The first position
In short, the interest in the title of RockstarGames It is huge. But, as we were saying, first position is really far away. In fact, the record is more than 361 million views and belongs to what is considered one of the most popular video games of all time, the mobile game Subway Surfers, dating back to 2012. Don't you know it? Know that it has been downloaded more than four billion times. GTA 6 needs almost 200 million views to reach it. Perhaps by 2025, the year in which the Rockstar Games title is scheduled to be published, the gap will be filled. Considering Subway Surfers is still hugely popular, that's unlikely to happen. But he can still try.
