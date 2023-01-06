Inail has announced that Giuliano De Seta’s family will not be entitled to any economic compensation: the words of the 18-year-old’s father

Four months after the absolute tragedy that struck a Venetian family and ended the life of Giuliano De Seta, an 18-year-old who died while working a shift in the school-work alternation course in a company in Noventa di Piave, Inail has announced that no compensation will be provided. The words of the boy’s father.

The very unpleasant episode took place at the beginning of last September, during one of the much criticized and talked about events school-work alternation courses.

Giuliano, an 18-year-old boy who lived with his family in Portogruaro and was a student at the technical institute of the same city, lost his life during one of the shifts of an internship organized by his school in a Noventa di Piave.

A heavy metal plate it would have disengaged from a hook and would have swept him over, rendering useless any attempt at rescue by those present in the company and by the health workers who rushed to the scene.

The Prosecutor of Venice has opened an investigation and registered four people in the register of suspects, for the crime of manslaughter in competition.

No compensation for Giuliano De Seta’s family

And while the investigations go on, news has arrived in recent days that has shocked many. L’Inail decided that for the family of Giuliano De Seta no financial compensation is foreseen. This is because he was not a worker, but an intern, and because the income of the De Seta family itself does not provide for it.

In this regard, Enzo, the Pope of Julian. The man, interviewed by The Republicexplained that he and his wife knew full well they would not receive compensation and stressed that it’s not the money they want.

In the three months since the tragedy, we have not once asked our lawyer Luca Sprezzola about this aspect. We knew that we weren’t entitled to compensation from Inail but, in fact, we don’t care. The drama we are experiencing is not measurable. We just want to know what happened to our son.

On March 10 there will be theevidentiary incident and the experts will make a dynamic exam. We hope to understand how the steel plate came off.

