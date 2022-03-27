The Saudi Arabian GP, which will take place this evening on the Jeddah circuit, seriously risked not being disputed. After a missile fired by the Yemeni rebel group Huthi blew up an Aramco-owned facility located about 20 km from the circuit during free practice, the pilots had talked to each other and reached a common decision not to compete. But then an endless series of talks with the various team principals, agreeing instead on the opposite decision, convinced them to desist from their ‘rebellion’ intentions, thus allowing them to carry out the weekend normally. Reports from the ‘behind the scenes’ indicated that the firmest on the ‘no’ front were the two veterans of the Circus: Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. In the end, however, the decision to stay in Jeddah to race was taken by mutual agreement from across the GPDA.

But why was the drivers’ meeting so long? The Alfa Romeo standard bearer tried to give an answer Valtteri Bottas. As reported by the site MotorSportMagazine.com, the Finn admitted that all possible options have been explored, including the boycott of the race, trying to get attention from F1 and at the same time respect all the sensitivities present in the paddock. “In most places it is not necessary to have these discussions – explained the former Mercedes standard bearer – but this is a unique grand prix. At least Formula 1 promised us to reconsider all events for the futureor, including this, to make sure that we go to suitable places, where we can guarantee 100% our safety when we go there“.

“We drivers were all worried about whether it was safe for us to stay here and race – Bottas added – but we have received explanations on what happened and we have also examined all the options, for example we asked ourselves ‘what happens if we don’t run?’“. But # 77 pointed out that a component of solidarity with other team members, who in any case could not have left Jeddah right away. “Land teams should have stayed here for a couple of days to pack things up anyway – highlighted the native of Nastola – and we can’t even invent new flights that will make us all go home right away. So, since we are all here already, we decided to finish the race. Security and defense systems have been increased, so everyone agreed to finish the GP on a regular basis “.