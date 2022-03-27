Cindy Janssens (37), a housing advisor at a consultancy, noticed it, for example, when she went out with friends. Whether it was the choice of a restaurant or cafe, she seldom made herself heard. ,,I always conformed to the others. I don’t care, I said. I thought they liked that. But that made choosing more and more difficult for me. At one point I couldn’t even think of which restaurant I would like to go to at such a moment. If you’re alone for a long time pleaseYou lose a part of yourself.”