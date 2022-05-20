When you are young and starting your work period or just studying, getting a loan to buy a home or simply buy a carit is a complicated matter, not have history or not have access to an income that proves that they will be able to pay the requested loanhowever, now there is a new option.

The company Nissan Mexico has launched its program “Career plan. Your Nissan Credit”which for two years has been helping the young students between 18 and 25 years old so that they can access a loan to buy a vehiclethis without having to check any credit history, if you are thinking of requesting this support, you must know the requirements.

the objectis that the youngest can buy any Nissan car, from a Versa or Sentraup to one Kick crossover or an electric Leaf. The March model It has been the favorite taking 42% of the credits.

According to data presented by the japanese company which maintains a subsidiary in Mexico, during this period that the program has been active, Nissan has been able to grant the amount of 250 credits to students who have requested it.

“At Nissan our commitment is to continue innovating and we have identified that this segment of the population is hardly considered to acquire a loan due to its young age, but now with ‘Career plan. Your Credit Nissan’dWe developed a very attractive program that fits the credit or financial situation of young people and we give them the opportunity to acquire their first vehicle”, explains André Medeiros, CEO of Credi Nissan.

Other important benefits is that the credit subjects will share ownership of the cars, in addition to have insurance for 500 thousand pesos for the coverage of expenses, in case of death of the co-holder during the time of the credit.

The requirements to obtain your “Career plan. Your Nissan Credit” are the following:

Be between 18 and 25 years old.

Be a student, at any level.

Have no credit history

Have a direct family member who is subject to credit and who can answer for the operation.

Likewise, it is highlighted that this program, in addition to providing support to young people by trusting in them and creating a program for them, also points out that this program allows that at the same time that they are paying their debt, they are creating a credit bureau historywhich will allow them to later access another type of loan.