FC Barcelona could not meet its primary target in the transfer market, Erling Haaland. The figures offered by City could not be compared by the culé team, which is why they decided to abandon the contest for the signing of the Danish scorer and bet on other options and probe the market again.
As the days passed, the culé team defined that within their needs was to sign a world star and the name of Robert Lewandowski was on the table. Now, with the market close to opening, everything indicates that the Polish striker will arrive in Barcelona this summer, Fabrizio Romano announced yesterday that there was an agreement between the club and the player and only the agreement between institutions was missing, which is about to be closed.
Sport advances that Barcelona would pay 40 million euros to Bayern Munich for the signing of Robert, in addition, there would be different compensation clauses for the performance of the Polish striker individually as well as the collective achievements in which Lewandowski is involved. In Barcelona he is in a position to close this signing and it seems that Xavi is more than happy with the arrival of the Pole whom he sees as the great reference of his project.
