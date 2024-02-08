Nissan presented the new generation of Interstar, the largest in its range of commercial vehicles. This versatile, innovative vehicle has also been available in a 100% electric version for over 400 km of autonomyas an alternative to the diesel one.

The new Interstar has a 100mm longer loading area and a 40mm wider side tailgate for easier access. The payload capacity is 1.6 tons for the electric version and almost 2 tons for diesel versions, with a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kg for both engines.

The new Nissan van will soon be available on the market, with similar variants likely to the master's degreeincluding chassis cab (L2, L3), van (L2H2, L3H2), deep cab van (L2H2, L3H2) and MPV.

On an aesthetic level, the new Nissan van features a completely new design, with a vertical but aerodynamic front and full LED headlights with daytime running lights C shape. The front and rear bumpers are made of raw plasticas well as side protections for the bodywork.

The new windscreen, generously sized and heated, is designed to guarantee safety maximum visibility in an urban environment, while side mirrors they are large and useful during parking maneuvers. The side windows are in two parts.

The interior has also been updated with heated seats and new covers Handling is significantly improved, with a turning diameter reduced by 1.5 metres compared to previous versions, making the vehicle more agile in urban contexts, without compromising load capacity.

The new Nissan Interstar-e is available with a 87 kWh battery which guarantees a maximum autonomy of over 460 km. With fast charging in direct current you can add up to 252km in just 30 minutes. It is also available with a 12V battery 40 kWhwhich has an autonomy of approx 200 km, suitable for shorter journeys during the day. With charging in ACyou can recharge the battery from 10 to 100% in less than 4 hours.

The vehicle is equipped with an innovative system braking which guarantees maximum power regardless of the weight of the vehicle. The reaction time for the emergency braking it is halved compared to the previous generation models.

ADAS Nissan on the Interstar van

The new Nissan Interstar is equipped with a wide range of devices ADAS safety features as standard in all versions. Among them include the system automatic braking emergency, driver fatigue warning and tire pressure monitoring system.

For those who drag trailers, the Trailer Sway Assistwhich helps the driver when using trailers.

The basic price is included between 30,000 and 40,000 euros (50,000 euros for the electric version, but to know the complete details of the prices, we will have to wait until March, when the van is expected in the Nissan dealerships Italian.

