Given the injury of Gavi and the terrible performance of Oriol Romeuhe Barcelona had the intention of moving to sign a midfielder in the winter, however, due to the club's financial complications, the board made the decision not to move for any reinforcement, since in reality there was no salary margin to make any arrival. with everything and the technician's desire Xavi Hernandez to have one more piece for that area of the field.
However, with everything and the departure of Xavi, the sports area understands that they require a signing for the spine no matter what. Thus, as we have reported in 90minit is a fact that the management will move for the arrival of a midfielder with a complete profile and the first name they have on the list is the player they dreamed of so much last January, it is about Aleix Garciathe captain of the surprise Girona.
From Spain they confirm that the culés are ready to negotiate the signing of Garcia, knowing from the Spaniard's environment and from the player himself, that Aleix's desire is to continue his career within the culé team. The Blaugrana understand that the price of the captain of the Girona It is between 10 and 15 million euros, but they hope to be able to lower it by offering players as bargaining chips, with three options that are to the helmsman's taste. Michelthe possible return of Oriol Romeu or the continuity of one of the two transferred, Eric Garcia either Pablo Torre.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Barcelona #attack #signing #Aleix #García #summer
Leave a Reply