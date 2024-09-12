Nippon-IchiSoftware has launched a countdown which will lead us to the announcement of a new title next August 25th at 12:00Japanese time (5 a.m. in Italy).

The teaser website contains three “X” behind a pixelated countdown timer. While no further details about the title have been announced, Nippon-IchiSoftware confirmed that the game will be present at the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Source: Nippon-IchiSoftware away Gematsu