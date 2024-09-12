Criticisms of the conditions of still cause concern Yuri DiGregorio33 years old, player of the Asd Real Sesto, involved in a serious road accident on September 8th. The five-a-side football athlete was driving his van in Barlassina, in the province of Monza and Brianza, when he crashed into a Mercedes at the intersection of the national road of Giovi and via De Sanctis. The devastating impact left Di Gregorio with serious trauma, particularly to the head. He is currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the Neuro-resuscitation department of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, after a delicate surgical operation.

The conditions of the young footballer Yuri De Gregorio are worrying: hospitalized since September 8th

According to initial reconstructions, Di Gregorio was making deliveries on board his van when, around 2 p.m., it collided with the Mercedes driven by a 42-year-old from Solaro, who was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter. Despite the attempted braking, the impact was inevitable. The van also crashed into a pole, further aggravating the situation.

First aid was provided by the driver of the Mercedes, who immediately called 112. Upon arrival, paramedics found Di Gregorio had serious head injuries and rushed him to the hospital. Saint Gerard of Monza. The 42-year-old and his daughter, however, taken to the hospital in Desio for checks, do not cause concern for their health conditions.

In the meantime, the football community has rallied around the player, affectionately called The Little OneMessages of encouragement and support have arrived from numerous colleagues and fans. The Asd Real Sestothe team for which Di Gregorio plays as a full-back, confirmed that his sporting activities will continue, dedicating future efforts to his injured teammate.

Yuri’s friends and family are close to him in this difficult moment, trusting in a timely recovery of their beloved. soccer player.

