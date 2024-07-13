“In any case, we condemn what happened to former President Donald Trump. The violence is irrational and inhumane,” López Obrador wrote.

The President is on a tour of Hidalgo and Tlaxcala, accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was quickly removed from the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after apparent gunfire rang out in the crowd.

Trump was seen in images bleeding from one ear while being guarded by the Secret Service and the crowd shouting at the incident.