Since its revelation in the Hyrule Historia book, the timeline of The Legend of Zelda has been the subject of much talk, especially when it comes to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. For years, fans have speculated about where these two titles fit in, but that has come to an end, since Nintendo has finally revealed when these adventures take place.

During Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney, Australia, the Big N surprised all attendees by sharing the most recent update to The Legend of Zelda timeline, which includes the Switch releases. As many had already speculated, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom They develop separately from all the events that we already know.

Because of the world that presents us Breath of the Wildmany thought that this title was developed thousands of years after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link or even of Spirit TracksHowever, with the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom, The theories pointed to the Switch releases taking place in their own universefar removed from Link’s previous adventures.

So much Breath of the Wild as Tears of the Kingdombut especially the 2023 title, take multiple elements that made it difficult to give them an exact placement in the timeline. Things like having the Rito and Zora at the same time caused a lot of conflict, and the Ganondorf War only complicated things further. In this way, It is clear that these adventures do not contradict previous games, because they take place far from these worlds.

It is very likely that Nintendo will offer another update in the future.because the Zelda games will not stop, and each of these will have their own debate about their position in the timeline. In related topics, Echoes of Wisdom reveals a new game mode. Likewise, this title will fulfill an important promise.

Author’s Note:

The Legend of Zelda timeline has become completely unnecessary. Tears of the Kingdom makes it clear that each adventure in the series borrows multiple elements from previous adventures to create something new, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but when you try to make a specific point, they lose their magic.

