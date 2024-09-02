The second edition of the year will begin in a few days Temptation Island. For a few days now, promos about new couples have been circulating on the web and on TV. Among these, the one formed by Sara and Fabio has been the subject of discussion, as the boy does not seem to be so new to the world of gossip.

Philip

Let’s find out together why.

Temptation Island: Departure is Around the Corner

In a few days Philip Bisciglia will open his arms for the second time, thus unleashing the great joy in leading a new edition of Temptation Island a few weeks after the end of the first. New couples will go to the heavenly context to face the journey of feelings and find out if their love is that strong or if something is wrong in their relationship.

Philip Bisciglia

These days Mediaset and the various social networks have begun to spread the presentation clip of the new couples in the competition. As usual, boyfriends and girlfriends will be divided so as to spend about twenty days apart from each other, relating only with tempters and temptresses.

All members of the couples will be able to see what their partner is doing in the other village and request the early confrontation bonfire if things get complicated. In some cases they will decide to give each other a new chance outside, while in others they might break up permanently.

The Odd Couple: The Boyfriend Is Known to the Gossip World

Among the new couples in the competition is the one formed by Sarah El Moudden and his companion Fabio MascaroThe two wrote to the editorial staff because they are living a very particular relationship since they do not live together and live in two different countries.

Fabio and Sara

Sara is really very in love of her boyfriend while he does not think that a long-distance relationship can last long. Between the two, it was Fabio who raised many doubts in the public, as many people claim to have already seen him on television.

In fact, it is exactly like that, as this boy participated in Men and Women when we were talking about the betrayal of Christian Galella towards Tara Gabrieletto. Fabio, in that case, had been considered a very important witness in the story and had intervened in the broadcast to confirm Christian’s betrayal. This is why his is an extremely well-known face for all lovers of Mediaset broadcasts.