The funniest moment of Wednesday night on practically all of television was the one starring Quim Gutierrez next to Dani Martínez in Martinez and brotherswhen he remembered a sexual anecdote.

“It wasn’t my ‘earth swallow me’ moment, but I was a very close spectator and that’s what I think about,” the actor began the story. “I had a girlfriend and when we met, the first times we met we maintained relationships“he added, seriously.

All seriousness faded throughout the story. “I was on the bottom and she was on top, and that was going well,” he said of sex. “I don’t remember what part of the intercourse we were in, but, intoxicated by the positive What was happening, I approached his ear and I told him ‘I love it’“he continued.

As can happen to any person, the girl did not fully understand what he told her. “She looked at me strangely, but she continued, although it seemed like something had broken,” he explained, already with some laughter. “Suddenly he started singing“, imitated the girl, who was singing louder and louder.

“I told her what she was doing and she He responded that I had told him to sing.“he revealed, making everyone on set burst out laughing when they heard what the confusion had been.