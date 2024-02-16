A possible exit of Nintendo Switch 2 during 2025 would be devastating for the market this year: this is the opinion expressed by the well-known analyst Mat Piscatella, who in recent hours has painted a disheartening picture for the coming months.

After talking about how the video game market is flat, to the point that many publishers hope to survive until 2024, Piscatella said that a possible launch of Nintendo Switch in 2025 “It would be devastating to the 2024 market outlook.”

“If it was true, We have a really difficult year ahead of us“, concluded the analyst, who then explained that the arrival of new Nintendo hardware would have very important effects on the entire gaming industry, and giving up that push would be truly problematic.