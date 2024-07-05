If you are looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED but the basic model doesn’t convince you, then we have the solution for you: the model in Mario Special Edition (Red) is on sale on Amazon Italy. The price is discounted by €30 compared to the previous one and by €50 compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The advised price for this console model is €349, while the previous price was €329. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What’s on offer with the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Special Edition?
This Nintendo console model is a classic Nintendo Switch OLED except for the appearance. In addition to the fact that it is red (Joy-Con, console body and charging/connection base), it features the silhouette of Mario on the back of the base. If you open the base, you can also find some classic Super Mario Coins. There are no games of any kind included in this package.
Nintendo Switch OLED is the model of larger dimensions (seven inches), has a larger rear stand, a base with a LAN port for wired connection (the standard model only connects via Wi-Fi) and a higher quality screen.
